These jobs are hiring in Leopold — and they let you set your own schedule

(Leopold, MO) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Leopold-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. Security Guard - Part Time

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

4. CDL A Local Truck Driver - Part-Time / Great Pay

🏛️ EVO Transportation

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

ID#106624Class A, Part-Time, Thursday, 10 Hours * Wage: $27.38 plus paid layover * Location: Scott City, MO * Part-Time, Thursdays * Route Travels from Scott City, MO from 6:50am and travels until ...

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

7. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Jackson, MO

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

8. Retail Stocking Associate $13.35/hr

🏛️ Harbor Freight Tools

📍 Cape Girardeau, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Why You'll Love It:Closed by 8pm nightlyClosed on Thanksgiving & Christmas & EasterClear path to promotionPaid time offBonus opportunityFlexible schedulesAssociate discountsStable employment with ...

9. Part Time School Bus Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Scott City, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time School Bus Drivers-- $13.25/HR & Up* Depending on experience At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety ...