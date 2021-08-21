Cancel
Colorado City, AZ

These Colorado City companies are looking for workers to start immediately

Colorado City Today
 8 days ago

(Colorado City, AZ) Ready to work tomorrow? These companies in Colorado City are looking for people who can start immediately.

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Event Specialist Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services (CDS ...

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Hurricane, UT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

3. Hiring a Server/Cashier at Camp Outpost Co. in Zion

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately- Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between amazing red rock cliffs and the gateway to Zion National Park, Springdale ...

4. Cooks- Hiring Immediately at New Restaurant Concept Camp Outpost in Zion National Park!

🏛️ Camp Zion

📍 Springdale, UT

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hiring immediately! This is an entry level position and no previous experience is required! Located in Springdale, UT - Zion! Come be part of our amazing team in Springdale, Utah. Tucked between ...

