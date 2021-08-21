Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Wautoma

(WAUTOMA, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wautoma companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wautoma:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Eureka, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Berlin, WI

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

4. Corrections Officer (Part-Time, Female)

🏛️ Green Lake County

📍 Green Lake, WI

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications are being accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis. SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Corrections Administrator maintains and oversees the daily operations of the ...

5. Production Worker

🏛️ US Tech Force - Appleton

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US Tech Force is looking to add Production Workers to their first shift production team in Waupaca, WI. As a Production Worker you will responsible for unloading parts at the Laser or Break Press ...

6. Forklift Driver - 3rd Shift Available

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is currently looking for Forklift Drivers for a company in Waupaca, WI. Apply today to be considered! Shifts: * 3rd Shift; Sun-Wed 9p-7a, Thurs OT 9p-5a Pay: $18.00/hr ...

7. In-home Caregiver Care Provider - Evenings

🏛️ Opportunity Inc

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In-home Caregiver Care Provider - Evenings EOE StatementWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race ...

8. Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home Night Shift

🏛️ Opportunity Inc

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home Night Shift EOE StatementWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to ...

9. Accounts Payable Processor

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Hancock, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Full-Time Minimum Experience: Entry-Level Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client Froedtert in Menomonee Falls, WI as a Accounts Payable Processor

10. Food Production Worker

🏛️ Kelly Services

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Packaging Specialists needed STARTING August 8th, 2021! NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED, TRAINING PROVIDED, PAID WEEKLY! We are currently seeking 1st and 2nd Shift Food Production Workers in ...