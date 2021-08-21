Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wautoma, WI

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Wautoma

Posted by 
Wautoma News Alert
Wautoma News Alert
 8 days ago

(WAUTOMA, WI) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Wautoma companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wautoma:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bYt97Qt00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Eureka, WI

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Berlin, WI

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Corrections Officer (Part-Time, Female)

🏛️ Green Lake County

📍 Green Lake, WI

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applications are being accepted and reviewed on an ongoing basis. SUMMARY: Under the general supervision of the Corrections Administrator maintains and oversees the daily operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Production Worker

🏛️ US Tech Force - Appleton

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

US Tech Force is looking to add Production Workers to their first shift production team in Waupaca, WI. As a Production Worker you will responsible for unloading parts at the Laser or Break Press ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Forklift Driver - 3rd Shift Available

🏛️ Remedy Intelligent Staffing

📍 Waupaca, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remedy Intelligent Staffing is currently looking for Forklift Drivers for a company in Waupaca, WI. Apply today to be considered! Shifts: * 3rd Shift; Sun-Wed 9p-7a, Thurs OT 9p-5a Pay: $18.00/hr ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. In-home Caregiver Care Provider - Evenings

🏛️ Opportunity Inc

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

In-home Caregiver Care Provider - Evenings EOE StatementWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home Night Shift

🏛️ Opportunity Inc

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Personal Care Worker Adult Family Home Night Shift EOE StatementWe are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Accounts Payable Processor

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Hancock, WI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Location: Menomonee Falls, WI Type: Full-Time Minimum Experience: Entry-Level Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client Froedtert in Menomonee Falls, WI as a Accounts Payable Processor

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Food Production Worker

🏛️ Kelly Services

📍 Plover, WI

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Packaging Specialists needed STARTING August 8th, 2021! NO EXPERIENCE REQUIRED, TRAINING PROVIDED, PAID WEEKLY! We are currently seeking 1st and 2nd Shift Food Production Workers in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma News Alert

Wautoma, WI
26
Followers
244
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waupaca, WI
State
Iowa State
City
Plover, WI
City
Berlin, WI
City
Wautoma, WI
City
Menomonee Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Nonfarm Payrolls#Cdl#Forward Air#Life Insurance#Gmt Corporation Berlin#Relocaton#Production Worker Us#Us Tech Force#Forklift Drivers#Llc Hancock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy