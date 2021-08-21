Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

(White Oak, SC) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ Family First Life Coastal

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TITLE: FULL TIME/PART TIME INSURANCE SALES AGENT As an insurance sales agent for FFL, you will be responsible for contacting potential clients either through the company's network or through your own ...

2. Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent

🏛️ Colonial Penn

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Remote Licensed Life Insurance Agent $15.10 - $19.59 an hour Description Position at Colonial Penn Not sure where your insurance career will go due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Looking to use your Life ...

3. *100% Remote* Customer Service Representative- $14/Hr.

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: As a Customer Success Representative, you are a part of an amazing team that helps make roadside breakdowns easier for customers in times of need. We'll rely on you to actively listen to ...

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Irmo, SC

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

5. REMOTE Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ AppleOne

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have a passion for helping others? Are you someone who loves customer service? Would you describe yourself as someone who is detail oriented, can work in a fast-paced environment, and can ...

6. Remote Representative, Customer Contact Center

🏛️ Whirlpool

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology ...

7. Remote Customer Service Representative

🏛️ AppleOne Employment Services

📍 Cayce, SC

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work From Home Customer Service Role! Several openings! We are seeking associates for several Remote CSR roles. Candidates should reside in SC, NC or GA. The role will begin in August and will be ...

8. Inbound Sales Agent

🏛️ Public Storage

📍 Cayce, SC

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Start at $17 per hour and grow up to $27 per hour! Full time, work from home position! Immediate participation in Sales Agent Bonus Plan! As a Phone Sales Agent , you will be able ...

9. Licensed Health Insurance Agent - Remote

🏛️ ASSURANCE Independent Agents

📍 Camden, SC

💰 $87,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now is the perfect time to pick your team for OEP, join Assurance and earn up to $600 in Sign-On Bonuses in the process! You're probably wondering: what makes Assurance THE place for U65 Independent ...

10. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Columbia, SC

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...