Hiring now! Jobs in Sandusky with an immediate start

(Sandusky, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sandusky-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Sandusky, OH

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ True Network Solutions

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

True Network Solution, Inc. We are looking to hire Immediately. Pay $11.00- $15.50 + Commission! Primary Responsibilities and Duties: * Solution-Selling Facilitate in-store sales, upgrades ...

3. Assembler *Immediately Hiring*

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 2nd Pay: $17.50/hr. (Some OT!!) Additional Perks: Extremely good benefits including 401k with up to 8% match, Medical, Dental, Vision, 13 Paid holidays off and a $2500 sign on bonus if ...

4. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL7 Cleveland, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL7 - Cleveland - 10801 Madison Avenue ...

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Elyria, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Middleburg Heights, OH Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.65 Immediate openings available now. Amazon ...

6. LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily Great Benefits

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers to fill immediate openings at our Avon, OH location. HOME DAILY!! Click apply below or call (888) 261-8730 to speak with a ...

7. CDL A Local Truck Driver in Cleveland, OH

🏛️ R & J Trucking Inc.

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R & J Trucking is hiring for immediate openings out of Cleveland, Ohio. These are great opportunities that will have you home to your family every day! R & J Trucking, Inc.is one of the largest Bulk ...

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sandusky, OH

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

9. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $2,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

10. Assembler

🏛️ Nesco Resource, LLC

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nesco Resource has immediate openings for 1 st and 2 nd shift Assemblers with our client in Norwalk, OH. The duties of this position include clamping and soldering electrical wires, as well as using ...