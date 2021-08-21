Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sandusky, OH

Hiring now! Jobs in Sandusky with an immediate start

Posted by 
Sandusky Journal
Sandusky Journal
 8 days ago

(Sandusky, OH) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Sandusky-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt93tz00

1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Sandusky, OH

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ True Network Solutions

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

True Network Solution, Inc. We are looking to hire Immediately. Pay $11.00- $15.50 + Commission! Primary Responsibilities and Duties: * Solution-Selling Facilitate in-store sales, upgrades ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Assembler *Immediately Hiring*

🏛️ Aerotek

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Shift: 2nd Pay: $17.50/hr. (Some OT!!) Additional Perks: Extremely good benefits including 401k with up to 8% match, Medical, Dental, Vision, 13 Paid holidays off and a $2500 sign on bonus if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. $1000 Bonus - Amazon DSP Delivery Driver - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCL7 Cleveland, OH (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCL7 - Cleveland - 10801 Madison Avenue ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Elyria, OH

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: Middleburg Heights, OH Hourly pay rate: Up to $16.65 Immediate openings available now. Amazon ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers Home Daily Great Benefits

🏛️ Comprehensive Logistics

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Comprehensive Logistics is currently seeking LOCAL CDL Class A Drivers to fill immediate openings at our Avon, OH location. HOME DAILY!! Click apply below or call (888) 261-8730 to speak with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL A Local Truck Driver in Cleveland, OH

🏛️ R & J Trucking Inc.

📍 Lorain, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

R & J Trucking is hiring for immediate openings out of Cleveland, Ohio. These are great opportunities that will have you home to your family every day! R & J Trucking, Inc.is one of the largest Bulk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Sandusky, OH

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2480/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $2,480 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Assembler

🏛️ Nesco Resource, LLC

📍 Norwalk, OH

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nesco Resource has immediate openings for 1 st and 2 nd shift Assemblers with our client in Norwalk, OH. The duties of this position include clamping and soldering electrical wires, as well as using ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sandusky Journal

Sandusky Journal

Sandusky, OH
64
Followers
194
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sandusky Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Middleburg Heights, OH
City
Lorain, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Holidays#Sales Consultant#Aerotek Norwalk#Medical Dental Vision#Amazon#Comprehensive Logistics#Home Daily#Cdl#R J Trucking#Inc Is#Time#Nesco Resource#Llc Norwalk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy