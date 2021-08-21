Cancel
Edison, GA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Edison

Edison Post
(EDISON, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Edison.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Edison:


1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up To $340/Day + $5,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Powell

📍 Edison, GA

💰 $340 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up To $340/Day - $5,000 Sign-On Bonus A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer or straight truck ...

2. Hydroblaster

🏛️ Express Employment Professionals

📍 Cedar Springs, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A local Cedar Springs, GA company is looking for a Hydroblaster to start immediately. A hydroblaster, also called a hydroblaster technician, will be responsible for the following: * Operating ...

3. Customer Solutions Specialist: Evening Team (Remote)

🏛️ Webstaurantstore

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Customer Solutions Specialist: Evening Team Compensation: $19/hour during training, $22.80/hour post training Hours: 1:30pm - 12 am, Monday - Thursday (Note: During the initial 60 day ...

4. Business Office Specialist

🏛️ New Hire Solutions

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Business Office Specialist Location: Blakely, GA Pay Rate: $11.00HR./ - $13.00HR./ Shift/Schedule: Monday - Friday 8AM - 5PM with extended hours to 7PM on Tuesdays & Thursdays SUMMARY: Provides ...

5. Construction-Line Worker Up to $31/hour!

🏛️ Windstream

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job ID:21004535 "Windstream is considered an essential business and we are HIRING NOW. As our company responds to COVID-19, the safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers, partners and ...

6. Roofing Estimator

🏛️ Roofcrafters Roofing, LLC

📍 Bluffton, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RoofCrafters Roofing, LLC Currently has an opening for a full-time Roofing Estimator Come and join a growing and reputable company that offers a terrific work culture, great benefits, and top earning ...

7. Licensed Practical Nurse/Certified Medical Assistant

🏛️ New Hire Solutions

📍 Blakely, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now hiring for Licensed Practical Nurse/Certified Medical Assistant for a healthcare facility in Blakely, Ga. Qualifications Experience: * GRITS & EPSDT, 1 year (Preferred) * Medical office, 1 year ...

8. Outside Sales with Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors

🏛️ Precoa

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Compensation and Sales Benefits: * $35,000- $50,000 annual earnings (unlimited earning potential!!) * Annual Sales Incentive Trips * Lead generation programs and strategic marketing systems funded by ...

9. Order Packer 2nd Shift - $17.75/hr up to $22.75/hr

🏛️ Webstaurantstore

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Basic Overview: The Order Packer is responsible for efficiently and accurately packing customer orders while maintaining quality and speed to ensure customer order is processed in a timely and secure ...

10. Dental Assistant Instructor

🏛️ Zollege

📍 Albany, GA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Us: Georgia Dental Assistant School , powered by Zollege, is currently searching for a Part Time Dental Assistant Instructor to join the Albany team. Zollege leads the change in the for-profit ...

ABOUT

With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

