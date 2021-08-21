Job alert: These Manchester jobs are accepting applications

(MANCHESTER, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Manchester.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Manchester:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - COVID19 - $4,549 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lagrange, GA

💰 $4,549 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in LaGrange, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

2. Owner Operator CDL A Driver - $5k Sign-on Bonus!

🏛️ Hub Group

📍 Gay, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CONTRACTING OWNER-OPERATORS Align your business with a stable and growing carrier! One of the Nation's top carriers, Hub Group, is looking for CDL A owner-operator truck drivers in your area. Here at ...

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. Manager in Training (MIT)

🏛️ Cook Out Restaurants

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cook Out is one of the fastest growing companies in the QSR business. We are experiencing record growth and are looking for bright hard working Managers to join our team. We have a fast paced and ...

5. Wood Framers - Builders

🏛️ Sturdi Buildings Inc

📍 Hamilton, GA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Builder - Framer - Construction Sturdi Buildings Inc (Hamilton Ga) Sturdi buildings Inc is a Steel Building Manufacturing company in the Warehouse, Utility, Storage and Accessory Building industry ...

6. Amazon DSP - Package Delivery Driver

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Turin, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAT9 Union, GA (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAT9 - Union - 5705 Campbellton-Fairburn ...

7. Part Time Retail Sales Consultant

🏛️ AT & T

📍 Greenville, GA

💰 $30,725 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Great things are in store! Our part-time careers allow you to optimize your earning potential by working during the stores busiest times, including evening and weekend hours. Excellent pay and fewer ...

8. Multi Functional Client Advocate

🏛️ Paragon Benefits

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Multi Functional Client Advocate to join our team! You will be responsible for helping customers by providing service information regarding their Medical Insurance and resolving ...

9. Builders , Framers & Steel Erectors - Construction

🏛️ Sturdi Buildings Inc

📍 Hamilton, GA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Builder / Framer / Steel Erector - Construction Jobs Job description: To perform all aspects of building Steel buildings and metal utility buildings in our Hamilton Georgia factory or at customer ...

10. Community Living Coach Hours: Fri & Sat. 8pm-6am

🏛️ United Cerebral Palsy of GA

📍 Columbus, GA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Community Living Coach *1500 SIGN ON BONUS* *VOTED ATLANTA'S TOP WORKPLACE 2018* Earn up to $13 to $15 per hour Free Medical Coverage Flexible Schedules Paid Training United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia ...