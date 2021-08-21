Cancel
Windom, MN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Windom

Windom Voice
(WINDOM, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Windom.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Windom:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYt8zXJ00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dovray, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Family Practice Physician in Minnesota (Worthington)

🏛️ National Medical Resources

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $110 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice physician employment in Minnesota : Duties: ED/Clinic/Rounding on inpatients Provider Type: MD/DO Shifts: no specific dates; needs are fairly open EMR: EPIC Pay Rate: $100-110/hr ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $2,442 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $2,442 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outside Sales Representative (JOB ID #11852614)

🏛️ Tuma Agencies

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANTED: Motivated and Dynamic candidates, looking for a position with unmatched earning potential and advancement opportunity with a proven track to run on. Established in 2004, our organization has ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Construction Laborer

🏛️ Hansen Construction

📍 Springfield, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General laborer. Building pole sheds. Construction experience or will train. Ability to use power tools, climb ladders. Pay depends on level of experience. Ability to follow directions.

Click Here to Apply Now

6. FT Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Revere, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-$18 Hourly 30hrs/wk Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (11PM Start) As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Warehouse - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to be hired immediately? Apply now, start working tomorrow! A local medical packaging facility in Spirit Lake, IA is seeking a Warehouse Operator to perform shipping and receiving duties at $15 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser - Walmart Account

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser (Walmart Account) Are you looking to join a team for a fast-growing company that can offer you competitive rates, and the possibility for advancement as you move ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Food Service Worker

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spirit Lake A&W Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - 14 an hour based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Manager - Worthington

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Windom Voice

With Windom Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

