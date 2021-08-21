Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Windom

(WINDOM, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Windom.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Windom:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dovray, MN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Family Practice Physician in Minnesota (Worthington)

🏛️ National Medical Resources

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $110 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice physician employment in Minnesota : Duties: ED/Clinic/Rounding on inpatients Provider Type: MD/DO Shifts: no specific dates; needs are fairly open EMR: EPIC Pay Rate: $100-110/hr ...

3. Travel Nurse RN - Hospice Palliative Care RN - $2,442 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $2,442 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Hospice Palliative Care RN for a travel nursing job in Worthington, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Hospice Palliative Care RN * ...

4. Outside Sales Representative (JOB ID #11852614)

🏛️ Tuma Agencies

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANTED: Motivated and Dynamic candidates, looking for a position with unmatched earning potential and advancement opportunity with a proven track to run on. Established in 2004, our organization has ...

5. Construction Laborer

🏛️ Hansen Construction

📍 Springfield, MN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General laborer. Building pole sheds. Construction experience or will train. Ability to use power tools, climb ladders. Pay depends on level of experience. Ability to follow directions.

6. FT Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Revere, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-$18 Hourly 30hrs/wk Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (11PM Start) As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We ...

7. Warehouse - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Want to be hired immediately? Apply now, start working tomorrow! A local medical packaging facility in Spirit Lake, IA is seeking a Warehouse Operator to perform shipping and receiving duties at $15 ...

8. Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser - Walmart Account

🏛️ SAS Retail Services

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Retail Sales Merchandiser (Walmart Account) Are you looking to join a team for a fast-growing company that can offer you competitive rates, and the possibility for advancement as you move ...

9. Food Service Worker

🏛️ A&W

📍 Spirit Lake, IA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Spirit Lake A&W Full time or Part time We are looking for people to join our team. Day and night shifts available. Must be friendly, like working as a team, and a self starter. $12 - 14 an hour based ...

10. Manager - Worthington

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Worthington, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...