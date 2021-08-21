Cancel
Mount Pleasant, TX

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Mt Pleasant

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(MT PLEASANT, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mt Pleasant companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mt Pleasant:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt8yea00

1. Insurance Sales Agent - Mount Pleasant, TX

🏛️ Kemper

📍 Leesburg, TX

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Role: Insurance Sales Agent Employment Type: Full Time Pay: Commission Based We pay for performance! Successful first year agents average pay of nearly $38K in their first year with the second year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for experienced Restaurant Leader to bring in a positive vibe and carry out positive leadership support to their Team! Need to have experience in preferably Fast Food Industry- but open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Ensamblador de producción de alimentos Segundo Turno

🏛️ Ameripack Foods LLC

📍 Hughes Springs, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Descripción de puesto de Ensamblador de producción de alimentos Responsabilidades del ensamblador de producción de alimentos: * Preparación de alimentos a mano * Mezcla de ingredientes * Manejo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Forklift Operator - No Experience Needed, Paid Training

🏛️ Mau Workforce Solutions

📍 Bogata, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forklift Operator Trainee Make $14.25 per hour with newly increased pay rates! MAU at Kimberly-Clark is immediately hiring Forklift Operators. Join the MAU at Kimberly-Clark team today to help ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Assembler

🏛️ RPM Staffing Professionals Inc.

📍 Naples, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you excel in fast line assembly work? Is a day shift schedule ideal for you? Well, look no more, Apply today with RPM Staffing! The Assembler will perform repetitive bench or line assembly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Ore City, TX

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Pay Range is $19-$28 per hour Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Quick Service Restaurant Managers

🏛️ Southern Multifoods Inc.

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Quick Service Restaurant Managers to join our team! You will be responsible for providing customers with a memorable dining experience. We have different levels of Management levels ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Waitr is looking for Delivery Driver Waitr

🏛️ Waitr

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver Waitr - Waitr Delivery Driver - Waitr Need cash quick? Make up to $22/hour - Deliver with Waitr! Looking for exciting and easy gig work? Love talking to people? Have some free time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Solo and Team - Earn Up to 62 CPM

🏛️ Transport America - Dedicated Drivers

📍 Gilmer, TX

💰 $1,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Solo and Team Dedicated Drivers Various Home Time Options - Earn Up to 62 CPM - Students Welcome! Transport America is hiring professional dedicated CDL-A truck drivers. Various home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Cookville, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Mt Pleasant, TX
ABOUT

With Mt Pleasant News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Fast Food Industry#Mau#Kimberly Clark#Forklift Operators#Rpm Staffing#Gmt Corporation Ore City#Relocaton#Cdl
