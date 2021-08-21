Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Stanberry

(STANBERRY, MO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Stanberry.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Stanberry:

1. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks

🏛️ Dart - Company Drivers

📍 Gentry, MO

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers! Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR Company Truck Drivers qualify for! Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Other carriers ...

2. Journeyman Electrician - Industrial

🏛️ Skillwork

📍 Helena, MO

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Skillwork is currently seeking Licensed Journeyman Electricians to join our team! Find freedom and flexibility in your work, travel the country, and learn new skillsets working with new companies

3. Field Referee

🏛️ The Fields Paintball

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for BOTH full-time and part-time referees. Interested in having a job like no other? Consider working as a Field Referee with The Fields Paintball! Our mission is to provide the ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

5. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

6. Deputy Warden Clerical MTC

🏛️ Missouri State Department of Corrections

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $27,851 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Annual Salary: $27,851.28 Why you'll love this position: A position in the Missouri Department of Corrections is more than a job. It's a calling. Corrections employees transform lives, equipping ...

7. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

8. Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist - $1600 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Maryville, MO

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Registered Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Maryville, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1600 / Week ...

9. Building Engineer

🏛️ TJ PROPERTY SERVICES, LLC

📍 Denver, MO

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are a 15 year plus building engineering company looking for a full time engineer with 2 or more years experience in/ with BAS controls, EAP certified in refrigerants others certifications welcome ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Elwood, KS City Driver

📍 Clyde, MO

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Elwood, KS! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview: Pick up ...