Paynes Creek, CA

No experience necessary — Paynes Creek companies hiring now

Paynes Creek News Beat
 8 days ago

(Paynes Creek, CA) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Paynes Creek companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

1. Service Management Trainee

🏛️ America's Tire

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NO AUTOMOTIVE EXPERIENCE REQUIRED! Annual wages at this location range from $51,000 to $70,000! Thank you for your interest in working for the nation's largest independent tire retailer! America ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Mineral, CA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Anderson, CA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Sales Agent- Exclusive Free TV/Direct Mail Leads Earn $150k+

🏛️ Taylored Legacy

📍 Red Bluff, CA

💰 $20,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Sales Agent individual to help us grow our sales force in the area. No experience is required and growth opportunities available! We are currently offering Telesales and work ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Huntsville

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for individuals who have a background in either customer service, finance, or sales. If you are searching for a company that pays well, and takes care of all members, feel free to apply

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Solar Customer Support - Sales

🏛️ Ohm Solar Solutions

📍 Red Bluff, CA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking experienced associates and consultants to join our team of trainees who have gone on to success in their careers. Our program allows you to enjoy a high-earning potential while working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Redding Dental Arts

📍 Redding, CA

💰 $52 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Dental Hygienist We are looking for a hygienist to join our team! Pay is commensurate with experience but new grads definitely welcome. Pay ranges from $46 to $52 an hour. Benefits are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek News Beat

Paynes Creek, CA
ABOUT

With Paynes Creek News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

