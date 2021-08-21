Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Laird, CO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Laird

Posted by 
Laird News Beat
Laird News Beat
 8 days ago

(LAIRD, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Laird.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Laird:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt8v0P00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Eckley, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Laboratory Technologist

🏛️ Yuma District Hospital

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $76,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Technologist/Technician Medical Technologist/Technician coordinates daily activities in performing technical and sophisticated testing procedures to obtain timely and accurate clinical data ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Wray, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Service Technician

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Wray, CO

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment LLC in Wray, Colorado is now accepting applications for experienced Service Technicians. Minimum 1-5 years' experience in agriculture diesel technology. Basic knowledge of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Insurance Sales Representative - No Prior Experience Needed (Training Offered; Hiring Now)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Wray, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Parts Sales Specialist

🏛️ 21st Century Equipment LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

21st Century Equipment in Yuma, CO is now accepting applications for a Parts Sales Specialist . Preferred applicants will have experience in agricultural parts sales but will train the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Haigler, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Feed Truck Driver

🏛️ Five Rivers Cattle, LLC

📍 Yuma, CO

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB TITLE: Feed Truck Driver REPORTS TO: Feed Department Manager FLSA STATUS: Hourly, Ag-exempt FUNCTION: Transports and delivers finished feed to cattle daily by performing the following duties

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Laird News Beat

Laird News Beat

Laird, CO
1
Followers
175
Post
64
Views
ABOUT

With Laird News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Laird, CO
City
Wray, CO
City
Yuma, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Careers#Job Title#Cdl#District Hospital#Service Technician#Dedicated Cdl A Truck#Llc Yuma#Feed Department#Flsa#Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

What People Earn 2021: Take a Peek at Pandemic Worker Salaries and Job Trends Likely to Continue

This Labor Day, as the job market makes gradual improvements and the unemployment rate inches closer to past averages, Parade’s most popular edition, What People Earn, peeks into the paychecks of the folks who kept us up and running (including health care workers, teachers, personal shoppers, delivery drivers and landscapers), reveals the next hot jobs and applauds some high-earning celebs who donated big during the pandemic.
Colorado Statecoloradosun.com

What’s Working: There are more job openings than Coloradans on unemployment. Matchmaking isn’t easy.

The pandemic has created an out-of-balance workforce, and there could be more big changes next month. On one hand, somewhere around 100,000 Coloradans will stop receiving weekly unemployment checks after Sept. 4, when federal pandemic benefits end. On the other, thousands of employers are trying to fill 126,773 jobs, the state’s official job board showed Friday.
Jobstechgig.com

8 Effective job search tips in the competitive market

Getting a new job in the post-COVID-19 job market is about really selling yourself to a potential employer. Also, why should they pick you over other applicants? There is always a competition to stand out from the crowd and secure a long-term job. Therefore, one would always need a new and smarter approach to job hunting.

Comments / 0

Community Policy