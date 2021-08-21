Cancel
Beckley, WV

No experience necessary — Beckley companies hiring now

 8 days ago

(Beckley, WV) These companies are hiring Beckley residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Sales Agent - Warm Leads - Flexible Schedule - Work From Home

🏛️ The Smith Agency

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full-Time First Year Realistic Potential $100k+. NO Cold Calling. No Experience Necessary. Extensive training & private coaching provided. WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR The Smith Agency is looking to hire a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Truck Driver Class A Recent Grads Only 800 per week Salary Hiring all WV

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales & Marketing Assistant

🏛️ Alpha Acquisitions, Inc.

📍 Beckley, WV

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are West Virginia's ultimate marketing firm and are planning large-scale expansion for this year! Our Beckley office is in need of new entry-level employees with fresh ideas! We provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Licensed Therapist / Counselor

🏛️ Greenbrier Academy for Girls

📍 Pence Springs, WV

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

RELOCATION BONUS AVAILABLE New Grads Welcome! Greenbrier Academy for Girls is located in Pence Springs, WV. Must be willing to relocate to southern West Virginia (within 50-100 miles of Pence Springs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

