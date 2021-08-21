Cancel
Ephraim, UT

Job alert: These jobs are open in Ephraim

(EPHRAIM, UT) Companies in Ephraim are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ephraim:


1. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hemp Farm Manager

🏛️ HempStaff, LLC

📍 Sterling, UT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Farm Manager will be responsible for all farming operations for a 3-acre farm. This includes providing overall leadership, supervising farm labor, monitoring crops to optimize plant health and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Production Processing - Holiday Group

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Moroni, UT

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advance Services, Inc. is now hiring Production Workers in Moroni, Utah * Turkey processing plant * Monday to Saturday * Day Shift (5:00am - 5:00pm may vary) * $14.00 an hour * Overtime after 40 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. PT Member Service Representative (Teller)

🏛️ Mountain America Credit Union

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LOCATION Ephraim Branch 620 N Main Ephraim, UT 84627 SCHEDULE Part Time; Monday - Friday hours will vary between 8:45am - 6:15pm; Rotating Saturdays 8:45am - 2:15pm * 20 - 25 hours/week, schedule ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Gunnison, UT

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $11.50 - $12.50 /hr. + an additional 12% premium pay** + monthly bonus potential, Career opportunities and growth potential! **Premium Pay subject to end 9/9/21 Shift: Part-time job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Metal Building Manufacturing Shop Laborer

🏛️ CO BUILDING SYSTEMS & MANUFACTURING INC.

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CO Building Systems is seeking full-time shop laborers to assist in the manufacturing of metal buildings and related building materials. Applicants should be reliable, willing to work, and able to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Diesel Mechanic/Technician - Competitive Pay - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Technician Salt Lake City, Utah

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Technicians (Diesel Mechanic) Competitive Pay + Excellent Benefits FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill Shop Technician positions. Position overview: To provide timely, quality, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CNA's, HHA's, and Caregivers-Flexible scheduling! Choose your shifts!

🏛️ Homewatch Caregivers of Utah

📍 Gunnison, UT

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Homewatch Caregivers is looking for caring people to work with seniors and disabled individuals in your community! We offer the following benefits for the amazing people who work with us: * Very ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Ephraim, UT

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**PAY $1,349-$1,800 WEEKLY**PAY $70,142-$93,601 *Top CPM: 0.64 Split *Effective Pay / Mile: $0.289*CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *34 Hour Reset Weekly* DEDICATED ACCOUNT* Dedicated Account located in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

