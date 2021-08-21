Cancel
Rock River Today

Get hired! Job openings in and around Rock River

Posted by 
 8 days ago

(ROCK RIVER, WY) Companies in Rock River are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rock River:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYt8sME00

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Rock River)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Rock River, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Solar Systems Technician/Assembly

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Solar Systems Technician/Assembly to join our team! You will help support and maintain our Remote Power Supply trailers, Solar Arrays. Responsibilities: * Analyze, troubleshoot, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Met tower technician

🏛️ KB Energy

📍 Arlington, WY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Met tower technician - travel is extensive and regular. Installation of tower anchors, tower assembly, NO climbing, instrumentation installation, rigging/lifting of tower, general labor/site cleanup ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Busser Rib Amp; Chop House at Rib & Chop House Just Posted Today

🏛️ Rib & Chop House

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Busser Rib Amp; Chop House - Rib & Chop House Busser - Rib & Chop House $12-$14 An Hour DOE! Welcome to the Rib & Chop House, a place where quality and perfect execution come together to create ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Rick Wilcox- District Office

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our fast paced, growing insurance office is looking to fill an entry level sales position. This position is part time, scheduling appointments or calling our contacts for new clients needing new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bus Drivers

🏛️ Albany County School District #1

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Albany County School District #1 is now seeking to hire a bus driver. ACSD#1 Transportation is seeking Bus Drivers, $16.34/hr. Candidate does not need experience; we offer paid training. ABOUT

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Senior Tax Associate

🏛️ www.atbs.com

📍 Laramie, WY

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview: A successful Senior Tax Associate will prepare and review a high volume of accurate tax returns, provide valuable feedback to the Tax Associates on their preparation of tax returns ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity

🏛️ Western Express, Inc.

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Truck Driver - Lease Purchase Opportunity Call (877) 759-4254 or Apply Online Below Have you ever dreamed of owning your truck and being your own boss? Come experience the many reasons why ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2237 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Bosler, WY

💰 $2,237 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Laramie, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2237 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Rock River Today

Rock River Today

Rock River, WY
ABOUT

With Rock River Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

