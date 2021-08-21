Cancel
Jemez Pueblo, NM

Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

Jemez Pueblo News Watch
 8 days ago

(Jemez Pueblo, NM) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

1. Bilingual Spanish/English Work from Home Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Rio Rancho, NM

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time and that starts with YOU! In SYKES Home division, our agents provide support to customers of some of the world's most well ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rio Rancho, NM

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Rio Rancho, NM

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sr. Frontend Engineer (Remote)

🏛️ Funded Club

📍 Rio Rancho, NM

💰 $120 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mango Voice is an enterprise-grade VoIP phone system based in the cloud. Whether you are at the office or on the go, Mango gives you the tools you need to engage customers like never before. We're ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Jemez Pueblo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

