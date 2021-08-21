Ready for a change? These Walden jobs are accepting applications

(WALDEN, CO) Companies in Walden are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Walden:

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

Forward Air - Solo

Walden, CO

$250,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

2. Road and Facilities Technician

Crystal Lakes Road & Recreation Ass

Red Feather Lakes, CO

$18 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary Responsibilities: · Reports to the Road & Recreation Association General Manager. · Maintaining roads, plowing snow, shoveling walk. · Mowing, road grading, grounds maintenance and other ...

3. Hotel Housekeeper - Potential earnings up to $25.00 - Housing Available

Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation

Walden, CO

$25 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Who We Are: Steamboat- Ski Town, U.S.A. ® is known as the friendliest mountain destination in the world, thanks to our western heritage and welcoming staff. We pride ourselves on hiring the best ...

4. TV Installer/Technician

DISH

Walden, CO

$19 hourly

Full-Time

Job Description:

The In-Home Services organization supports thousands of talented employees in 135+ facilities delivering service solutions to customers in every zip code. Our installation technicians are leading the ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

Koch Trucking - Dedicated

Cowdrey, CO

$85,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

Schuster Co

Walden, CO

$80,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Company Truck Drivers Average $80,000 Yearly - Great Home Time - Excellent Benefits Interested in driving for Schuster Co? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Average $80,000 yearly

7. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

C.R. England - Company Drivers

Walden, CO

$100,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

Walden, CO

$2,219 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

C.R. England

Walden, CO

$2,219 weekly

Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

Walden, CO

$75,000 yearly

Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...