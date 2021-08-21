Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 8 days ago

(Ocean View, DE) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ocean View-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bYt8nBp00

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Ocean Pines, MD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Customer Service Associate-PT

🏛️ GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF DELAWARE & D

📍 Bridgeville, DE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Bridgeville Store - Bridgeville, DE Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $10.50 - $10.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Cashier Checker PT 3903

🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange

📍 Cape May, NJ

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021 Announcement #: 3903Opening Date: 5 March 2021 Pay Plan/Series/Pay Band: NF-2091-01Closing Date: Until Filled Work Schedule: Part Time (20-29 hrs/wk ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Chick-fil-A Rehoboth Beach

📍 Rehoboth Beach, DE

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Full Time or Part Time | $15-$18 / hr At Chick-fil-A Rehoboth Beach, our goal is to create positive experiences for Team Members and our Guests that leave them refreshed physically and emotionally

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Flexible Schedule Sales Position

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Ocean City, MD

💰 $10,000 monthly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Luna

📍 Georgetown, DE

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cape May Point, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Cape May Point, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
73
Followers
250
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
City
Bridgeville, DE
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prudential Insurance#Life Insurance#Md#De Remote Type N#Coast Guard Exchange Cape#Cape May Point
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy