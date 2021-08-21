Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Ocean View, DE) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Ocean View-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Ocean Pines, MD
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Customer Service Associate-PT
🏛️ GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF DELAWARE & D
📍 Bridgeville, DE
💰 $10 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Bridgeville Store - Bridgeville, DE Remote Type N/A Position Type Part Time Education Level High School Salary Range $10.50 - $10.50 Hourly Travel Percentage None ...
3. Cashier Checker PT 3903
🏛️ Coast Guard Exchange
📍 Cape May, NJ
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
OMB NO: 1625-0120 Expiration Date: 10/31/2021 Announcement #: 3903Opening Date: 5 March 2021 Pay Plan/Series/Pay Band: NF-2091-01Closing Date: Until Filled Work Schedule: Part Time (20-29 hrs/wk ...
4. Shift Supervisor
🏛️ Chick-fil-A Rehoboth Beach
📍 Rehoboth Beach, DE
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Full Time or Part Time | $15-$18 / hr At Chick-fil-A Rehoboth Beach, our goal is to create positive experiences for Team Members and our Guests that leave them refreshed physically and emotionally
5. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Salisbury, MD
💰 $57 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA
6. Flexible Schedule Sales Position
🏛️ Family First Life
📍 Ocean City, MD
💰 $10,000 monthly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Family First Life agents are responsible for meeting with interested seniors, all of whom have responded to a direct mailing or online ad requesting information. NO COLD CALLING! These seniors will ...
7. Outside Sales Representative
🏛️ Luna
📍 Georgetown, DE
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Job Summary Are you looking for an opportunity that allows you the freedom of a flexible schedule while still making some serious money? Luna has the opportunity for you! Luna is currently looking ...
8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Salisbury, MD
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
9. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Cape May Point, NJ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
10. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Cape May Point, NJ
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
