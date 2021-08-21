Cancel
Paulina, OR

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Paulina

Posted by 
Paulina News Alert
Paulina News Alert
 8 days ago

(PAULINA, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Paulina.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Paulina:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTjIw_0bYt8mJ600

1. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - Top Earners Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - Top Drivers Avg. $70k/yr

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Now Hiring OTR Company Drivers - 2,300-2,600 Miles per Week

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Now Hiring OTR & Regional CDL-A Company Drivers

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Hiring Regional Company Drivers - All Trucks 2018 or Newer

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Drive Regional or OTR? Now Hiring Company Drivers.

🏛️ Certified Freight Logistics

📍 Mitchell, OR

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR and Regional Company Drivers Certified Freight Logistics Benefits: * Most drivers average $60K per year - top earners average $67K -$70K per year * Our goal is to provide you 2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Paulina News Alert

Paulina News Alert

Paulina, OR
1
Followers
118
Post
22
Views
With Paulina News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

