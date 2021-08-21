Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presque Isle, MI

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Presque Isle

Posted by 
Presque Isle News Beat
Presque Isle News Beat
 8 days ago

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Companies in Presque Isle are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presque Isle:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bYt8jev00

1. Travel RN - Stepdown/PCU - Up to $2504/week!

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple Stepdown/PCU RN positions in the Alpena, Michigan area. Up to $2,504/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Installation Technician - Multiple Routes- $1,000 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ MasTec Advanced Technologies

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus $1,000!! Routes in and around the Alpena, MI area! At MasTec Advanced Technologies, your smile and technical expertise is in demand. Here you won't just provide and install the most ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Secretary

🏛️ Kane,Funk & Poch P.C.

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Secretary to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Plan and schedule appointments and events

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Driver

🏛️ ACT NEMT LLC

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500.00 SIGN ON INCENTIVE Drivers needed, Full-Time, Mon.-Fri. (Weekends also available in most areas for extra compensation). Providing non-emergency medical transportation service around your area

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Alpena, Michigan To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple stores on a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Real Estate Professional

🏛️ CENTURY 21 Northland

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The real estate industry is booming with excitement right now. We are looking for a Licensed Real Estate Professional who can offer their creativity, problem-solving skills and marketing ideas to our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Repair Technician

🏛️ Krakt It Phone Repair

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Repair Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various types of mobile devices Responsibilities: * Repair phones, tablets, computers * Specialize in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. HR - Labor Relations Specialist - ALPENA

🏛️ MidMichigan Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOTE: This position primarily supports our Alpena location and will be required to travel to other locations weekly. Business expenses & mileage will be reimbursed. Relocation assistance available

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Alpena Door Installers

🏛️ RF Installations

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Door/Millwork Installer Compensation: $75,000 to $150,000 Potential Annually Type: Sub Contractor (Independent Contractor) We are the largest millwork installation company in the U.S. and have a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Restaurant Manager - Start at $45k - $60k / year

🏛️ Applebee's - Miller Apple

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's started with the same philosophy we follow today - focused on serving good food to good people. Today, with almost 2,000 locations and counting, what was once a popular neighborhood ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Presque Isle News Beat

Presque Isle News Beat

Presque Isle, MI
16
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Presque Isle, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Real Estate#Mobile Devices#Stepdown Pcu Rn#Full Time#Mon Fri#Lajoy Group#Aunt Millie S Bakery#Phone Repair Alpena#Independent Contractor#Applebee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy