Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Presque Isle

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI) Companies in Presque Isle are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presque Isle:

1. Travel RN - Stepdown/PCU - Up to $2504/week!

🏛️ Kamana

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

" Kamana is currently looking to fill multiple Stepdown/PCU RN positions in the Alpena, Michigan area. Up to $2,504/week! * Job Type : Travel Contract * Profession : Registered Nurse * Specialty

2. Installation Technician - Multiple Routes- $1,000 Sign on Bonus!

🏛️ MasTec Advanced Technologies

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sign on Bonus $1,000!! Routes in and around the Alpena, MI area! At MasTec Advanced Technologies, your smile and technical expertise is in demand. Here you won't just provide and install the most ...

3. Secretary

🏛️ Kane,Funk & Poch P.C.

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Secretary to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Plan and schedule appointments and events

4. Driver

🏛️ ACT NEMT LLC

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500.00 SIGN ON INCENTIVE Drivers needed, Full-Time, Mon.-Fri. (Weekends also available in most areas for extra compensation). Providing non-emergency medical transportation service around your area

5. Reset Merchandiser

🏛️ LaJoy Group

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Part Time Merchandiser - Alpena, Michigan To Apply: &source=aWQ9MjE= LaJoy Group is currently seeking a Part Time Merchandiser for Aunt Millie's Bakery. Merchandisers will visit multiple stores on a ...

6. Licensed Real Estate Professional

🏛️ CENTURY 21 Northland

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The real estate industry is booming with excitement right now. We are looking for a Licensed Real Estate Professional who can offer their creativity, problem-solving skills and marketing ideas to our ...

7. Repair Technician

🏛️ Krakt It Phone Repair

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a Repair Technician to join our team! You will be responsible for repairing various types of mobile devices Responsibilities: * Repair phones, tablets, computers * Specialize in ...

8. HR - Labor Relations Specialist - ALPENA

🏛️ MidMichigan Health

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

NOTE: This position primarily supports our Alpena location and will be required to travel to other locations weekly. Business expenses & mileage will be reimbursed. Relocation assistance available

9. Alpena Door Installers

🏛️ RF Installations

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Door/Millwork Installer Compensation: $75,000 to $150,000 Potential Annually Type: Sub Contractor (Independent Contractor) We are the largest millwork installation company in the U.S. and have a ...

10. Restaurant Manager - Start at $45k - $60k / year

🏛️ Applebee's - Miller Apple

📍 Alpena, MI

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's started with the same philosophy we follow today - focused on serving good food to good people. Today, with almost 2,000 locations and counting, what was once a popular neighborhood ...