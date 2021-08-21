Cancel
Broken Bow, NE

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Broken Bow

Broken Bow Voice
 8 days ago

(BROKEN BOW, NE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Broken Bow.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Broken Bow:


1. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Broken Bow)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Broken Bow, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

2. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Broken Bow, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

3. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Broken Bow, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Broken Bow, NE

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Broken Bow, NE

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Broken Bow Voice

With Broken Bow Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

