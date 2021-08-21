Job alert: These Montevideo jobs are accepting applications

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Montevideo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo:

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,130 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canby, MN

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cunningham Elite Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Canby, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Montevideo, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Mostly Home Daily|$100k Requisition ID: 798 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1.800.935.3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $100,000 * $2500 sign on ...

3. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

4. Seasonal Positions

🏛️ Farmward Cooperative

📍 Renville, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring: Seasonal Positions Farmward Cooperative is seeking candidates interested in joining our fall team. We are seeking individuals that have a stable work history, are reliable, and have a ...

5. FT Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Clarkfield, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-$18 Hourly 30hrs/wk Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (11PM Start) As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We ...

6. Daycare Workers

🏛️ Dawson-Boyd Public Schools

📍 Dawson, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks - Small School. Big Opportunities. Blackjack Babies. Both full and part-time daycare workers for infants through preschool ages are needed for the 2021-22 school year. All ...

7. Boiler Operator *$1000 hiring bonus!

🏛️ Sprung Services, Inc.

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*$1000 Hiring Bonus! Responsibilities: * Become familiar with all processes associated with the plant. * Operate DCS (Computer Control System) for the plant (training provided). * Perform Start-up ...

8. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

10. Nursing Postions

🏛️ Minneota Manor

📍 Minneota, MN

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGISTERED NURSE Full time and part time available. Competitive wages ranging from $33/hr - $37/hr Additional weekend differential of: $3-$5/hr LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE Full time and part time ...