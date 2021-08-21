Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Job alert: These Montevideo jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 8 days ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Montevideo.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Montevideo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bYt8htT00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,130 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Canby, MN

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cunningham Elite Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Canby, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Cardinal Logistics

📍 Montevideo, MN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Dedicated Company Truck Driver | Mostly Home Daily|$100k Requisition ID: 798 For More Information, Call a Recruiter @ 1.800.935.3131 Pay & Benefits * Avg Annual Gross: $100,000 * $2500 sign on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Regional Driving Positions - Class CDL

🏛️ Dedicated Logistics

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer is Hardware . Freight consists of what you would find in a hardware store. (I.E., lawnmower, gardening tools, other tools, etc.) * Regional - which will average 8-12 stops. * Home weekends ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Seasonal Positions

🏛️ Farmward Cooperative

📍 Renville, MN

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring: Seasonal Positions Farmward Cooperative is seeking candidates interested in joining our fall team. We are seeking individuals that have a stable work history, are reliable, and have a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. FT Material Handler

🏛️ Schwan's Home Delivery

📍 Clarkfield, MN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$16-$18 Hourly 30hrs/wk Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (11PM Start) As a Warehouse Associate you will be responsible for loading and refueling the delivery trucks in our fast-paced frozen warehouse. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Daycare Workers

🏛️ Dawson-Boyd Public Schools

📍 Dawson, MN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dawson-Boyd Blackjacks - Small School. Big Opportunities. Blackjack Babies. Both full and part-time daycare workers for infants through preschool ages are needed for the 2021-22 school year. All ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Boiler Operator *$1000 hiring bonus!

🏛️ Sprung Services, Inc.

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

*$1000 Hiring Bonus! Responsibilities: * Become familiar with all processes associated with the plant. * Operate DCS (Computer Control System) for the plant (training provided). * Perform Start-up ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Family Medicine

🏛️ Delta Companies

📍 Madison, MN

💰 $90 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Family Medicine (FM) * Sign-on : $120K * Base Salary: $300K + production * Additional weekend call paid at: $90.00 hr = $5,580 * Income Incentive : * Based upon collections ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,100 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Granite Falls, MN

💰 $3,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Triage Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Granite Falls, Minnesota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Nursing Postions

🏛️ Minneota Manor

📍 Minneota, MN

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

REGISTERED NURSE Full time and part time available. Competitive wages ranging from $33/hr - $37/hr Additional weekend differential of: $3-$5/hr LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE Full time and part time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
20
Followers
254
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dawson, MN
City
Granite Falls, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Montevideo, MN
City
Canby, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Compensation And Benefits#Travel Nursing#Vivian#Cunningham Elite Staffing#Rn Med Surg#Home Daily#Home Delivery Clarkfield#Sprung Services#Dcs#Triage Staffing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy