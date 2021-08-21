Cancel
Silver Bay, MN

Job alert: These Silver Bay jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 8 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Silver Bay companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Silver Bay:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lPq2A_0bYt8f8100

1. Finance/HR Manager

🏛️ Cooperative Light & Power

📍 Two Harbors, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: As the primary accountant and human resources person, the Finance/HR Manager performs a variety of accounting and financial functions for the Cooperative including but not limited to: · ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Live In Caregiver / HHA

🏛️ Home Health Care, Inc.

📍 Lake County, MN

💰 $1,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Live In Caregiver Legacy Home Care Legacy Home Care Live In Caregiver Pay: Earn up to $1600 in a week Quarterly Bonuses up to $2000 each year! Up to $2000 Extra Bonuses for Full-Time Employee ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Heavy Equipment Operator

🏛️ Workrise

📍 Two Harbors, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Workrise has an upcoming opportunity and is currently accepting applications for Equipment Operators for construction of a utility-scale solar farm near Two Harbors, MN. $25 per hour Duties include ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Package Sorter

🏛️ Faze Daily Alerts

📍 Two Harbors, MN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Package Sorter - FedEx Ground Auto req ID: 297093BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Paid CNA Training Program

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs

📍 Silver Bay, MN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grow a meaningful and rewarding career with the State of Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs a premier employer that invests in you! Located on a beautiful campus overlooking Lake Superior, the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Adult & Children's Mental Health Therapist

🏛️ Accend Services

📍 Two Harbors, MN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview The Adult & Children's Mental Health Therapist provides psychotherapy, Adult Rehabilitative Mental Health Services (ARMHS) and Children's Therapeutic Supports and Services (CTSS) through the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Two Harbors, MN

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Two Harbors, MN. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Practical Nurse | LPN | GERI (Per Diem)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Silver Bay, MN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what excites you about being a nurse. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or want the freedom to create a flexible work schedule ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CNA - Great Benefits & Hiring Bonus

🏛️ Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs

📍 Silver Bay, MN

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Grow a meaningful and rewarding career with the State of Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs a premier employer that invests in you! Located on a beautiful campus and offering a warm, inviting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay Times

Silver Bay, MN
ABOUT

With Silver Bay Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Two Harbors, MN
City
Silver Bay, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Mental Health#Finance#Package Sorter#Adult Children#Accend Services#Armhs#Ctss#Med Travelers
Related
