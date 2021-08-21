These jobs are hiring in Medford — and they let you set your own schedule

(Medford, OR) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Medford are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dog Trainer Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr

🏛️ Part Time Jobs

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $47/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dog Trainer

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Team Member

🏛️ RKS ENTERPRISES. INC. DBA Firehouse Subs

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

FIREHOUSE SUBS- GAS FOR 3 MONTHS $13.50-17.50 PER HOUR Full & Part Time Looking for Team members with or without experience to add to our amazing team. Team Members must have great attitudes. We are ...

5. Caregivers and CNA Careers Start Here

🏛️ New Horizons and All Care Group

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

$15+/hr and $500 Sign on Bonus! Paid Career Training! Full-time and Part-time Positions Available New Horizons in Medford is looking to hire Caregivers to join our award-winning, people-first in-home ...

6. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA

7. Sales Representative Needed - Training Provided

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter/Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what you ...

8. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Medford, OR

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...