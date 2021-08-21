Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IN

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Marion

Posted by 
Marion Voice
Marion Voice
 8 days ago

(MARION, IN) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Marion companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Marion:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bYt8cTq00

1. Sales Representative / Remote

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Kokomo, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $5040 per week in IN

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Huntington, IN

💰 $5,040 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Marion, IN

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Production Supervisor

🏛️ TMK Partners LLC

📍 Wells County, IN

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Production Supervisor to join our team! You will oversee the activities of a team of production workers. Responsibilities: * 2+ years of food processing experience * Coordinate the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Make up to $25/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Tipton, IN

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Customer Service

🏛️ Swipejobs for Premier Employee Solutions

📍 Bunker Hill, IN

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply Today, Work Today Weekly Pay Job Description: We are Hiring Immediately for a Customer Service Representative position in an exciting facility! Come work with companies like, Amazon, CVS, DHL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Office Clerical

🏛️ PeopleReady

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Supporting the finance department, accountant, and management team by completing routine clerical and accounting tasks. Preparing budgets, maintaining reports, and completing basic bookkeeping and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Merchandiser

🏛️ Keurig Dr Pepper

📍 Peru, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Overview Merchandiser for Greater Kokomo, Logansport and Monticello, IN The Merchandiser is responsible for providing high-quality merchandising support for Keurig Dr Pepper brands to retail ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Work from Home - Sales

🏛️ S&P Data LLC

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Work from Home Sales Ready to begin the next chapter in your career? Do you want to work from Home? Are you an Outstanding Sales Professional with the drive and focus to deliver award-winning ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Event Marketer

🏛️ LeafFilter

📍 Muncie, IN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for work as a senior/retiree, college student, or anyone who loves to interact with their community? LeafFilter Gutter Protection, a rapidly growing home improvement company is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Marion Voice

Marion Voice

Marion, IN
98
Followers
197
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monticello, IN
City
Marion, IN
City
Economy, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Medical Surgical Travel#Nomad Health#Cdl#Forward Air#Production Supervisor#Dashers#Dhl#Office Clerical#Merchandiser#Keurig Dr Pepper#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy