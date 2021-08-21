These Evansville companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Evansville, IN) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Evansville-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ FALSE

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Location: WIN1 - 14831 Foundation Ave Evansville IN 47725 Hourly pay rate :Up to $15.50* Amazon remains open ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No industry experience is required, and we fully train our employees. We are looking to hire hardworking team members immediately. We pay every week and we also provide benefits, and this position ...

4. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ ACT Consulting

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello ACT Consulting has an immediate need for a Consumer Service Specialist with our direct client located inEvansville, IN . Please take a moment to review the job description. If this is something ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

7. CNA Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $32-$57/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Evansville, IN

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $32 - $57/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: CNA