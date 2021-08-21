Job alert: These Lockwood jobs are accepting applications

(LOCKWOOD, MO) Companies in Lockwood are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lockwood:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,375/Week

🏛️ Paschall Truck Lines - Midwest Regional

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers Dedicated Opportunity - Home Weekends! Up to $1,375/Week Minimum Pay Protection + $5k Transition Bonus PTL - 85 years in business and growing. Ask us about our new pay ...

2. Cleaning

🏛️ Penmac Staffing

📍 Lockwood, MO

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No felonies, must be able to pass a drug screen. Please contact Lamar Penmac at 417-682-5660 for more information. We have immediate openings for Cleaning positions in the Lockwood area! * Must be ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $31,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Customer service representative working in a fast paced insurance office. Duties include answering phones, processing payments, and keeping up with client's general needs.

4. Local Coordinator for Student Exchange Program

🏛️ Greenheart Exchange

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

By becoming a Greenheart Exchange Local Coordinator, you have the opportunity to change the world by bringing cultural exchange to your community. Local Coordinators are independent contractors who ...

5. Warehouse Worker

🏛️ FedEx Ground

📍 Purcell, MO

💰 $5,250 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 295769BR Job Summary FedEx Ground is an essential business that needs people to help us support the economy, handling life-saving medications and other items that keep our communities as ...

6. Earn $15 - $32/hr delivering packages with Amazon Flex

🏛️ Amazon Flex

📍 Everton, MO

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Money matters. Whether you're saving up for something big or you just want to make some extra money, earning $15 - $32 an hour will get you there faster. Know your earnings. For each Flex offer, you ...

7. Trainee, Chemical Operator

🏛️ Amri

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$18.52-20.32/hr plus shift differential Trainee, Chemical Operator in Springfield, MO AMRI provides global contract research and manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ...

8. Commercial Lines Producer

🏛️ Kevin Bull Inc

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Commercial lines producer focusing on small to medium sized accounts. Responsibilities include marketing to prospects, quoting, and selling property and casualty insurance products.

9. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Ash Grove, MO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn Up to $106,756/Year + Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated Routes

📍 Lamar, MO

💰 $106,756 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Drivers for Our Dedicated Account! Home Weekly - Up to $106,756 Annually - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus WHY C.R. ENGLAND? * Home Weekly * Avg. Weekly Pay - $1,466-$1,862 (depending on location