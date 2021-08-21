Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Grove, LA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Oak Grove

Posted by 
Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 8 days ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Oak Grove companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Oak Grove:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt8X1500

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Appointment Setter

🏛️ Globe Life Family Heritage Division

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The McEacharn Agency is looking for a dedicated Sales Representative to run appointments and acquire new accounts for us in the territory. Our Founder, Cole McEacharn, has a proven track record for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1,564 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $1,564 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN ICU - Intensive Care Unit for a travel nursing job in Bastrop, Louisiana. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ICU - Intensive Care Unit

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Bastrop)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Office Assistant

🏛️ Bastrop Motel Enterprises, LLC

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking an Office Assistant to join our team! You will perform clerical and administrative functions in order to drive company success. Responsibilities: * Greet and assist onsite guests

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Survey crew

🏛️ Bryant Hammett & Associates

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bryant Hammett & Associates is searching for a full-time survey crew member. Candidate must: have a general knowledge of surveying and a general knowledge of construction; possess knowledge of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Accountant/Bookkeeper

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Accountant Advantage Resourcing is looking for an experienced Accountant/Bookkeeper in the Bastrop, La area.This person will process invoices A/P, A/R Collections, sales tax preparation, expenses and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / Surgery - General / Louisiana / Permanent / Hospital Employed - Bread and Butter Gene...

🏛️ Pacific Companies.

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $25,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your new Practice * Hospital Employed - Turn-key General Surgery - 49 Bed, Non-profit acute care facility * Bread and Butter Cases - No Trauma * Cover on 1 Hospital - Plenty of blocked time available ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Sonic Crew Member

🏛️ Sonic

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fun. Flexible hours. Great pay. Fantastic people. Professional fulfillment. That uniquely cool SONIC uniform. Can this possibly get any better? YES IT CAN! Like a Grilled Chicken Wrap, the SONIC ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Outside Agricultural Sales Representative

🏛️ AKE Safety Equipment

📍 Bastrop, LA

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you love a career that you get to spend your days outside talking to farmers about safety? We are looking for individuals that are motivated and love sales! Why could this be the career for you

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
49
Followers
205
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Oak Grove, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cdl#Forward Air#The Mceacharn Agency#Vivian#Bastrop Motel Enterprises#Pacific Companies#Sonic#Sonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy