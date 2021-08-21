Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rangely, CO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Rangely

Posted by 
Rangely Dispatch
Rangely Dispatch
 8 days ago

(RANGELY, CO) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Rangely.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Rangely:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bYt8W8M00

1. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Dinosaur, CO

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,674 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rangely, CO

💰 $2,674 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Rangely, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/23 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CO - Home Health RN - $57.32 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Rangely, CO

💰 $57 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Health RN Shift: Day Specialty Type: Nursing Sub Specialties: Home Health RN

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work at Home - Customer Support Agent

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Jensen, UT

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At SYKES, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! You'll shine in this role utilizing people skills to assist customers. Best of all, you'll work in a fun team ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Dinosaur, CO

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,122 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Rangely, CO

💰 $2,122 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Coast Medical Service is seeking a travel nurse RN Home Health for a travel nursing job in Rangely, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Home Health * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $15,000 Sign-On/Retention Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Jensen, UT

💰 $96,564 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

**$1,466-$1,857 Weekly **PAY $76,232-$96,564 Annually *Top CPM: 0.5 *CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED *HOMETIME: 1.5 Day Per Week * DEDICATED ACCOUNT* $10,000 Sign-On Bonus for Experienced Drivers + $5,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Rangely, CO

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely Dispatch

Rangely, CO
5
Followers
165
Post
475
Views
ABOUT

With Rangely Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Business
City
Rangely, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Koch#Cdl#Wd Logistics#Llc#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Home Health#Home Health Rn 4#Home Customer Support#Sykes#Forward Air#Coast Medical Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy