Hiring Now: These roles are open in Kemmerer

(KEMMERER, WY) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Kemmerer.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Kemmerer:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Kemmerer)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. Registered Nurse | RN | OR (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

4. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

5. CDL A OTR Company Truck Driver

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

6. Registered Nurse | RN | TEL (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $67 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2200 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $2,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

White Glove Placement Inc is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Kemmerer, WY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2457.06 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Kemmerer, WY

💰 $2,457 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Operating Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Kemmerer, WY. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2457.06 ...