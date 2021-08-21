No experience necessary — Newport companies hiring now

(Newport, OR) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Newport companies are hiring people without prior experience today.



1. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Moore Furniture

📍 Toledo, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

1. Transcribe, review, and interpret all lease data entry into the database. 2. Ensure all data is accurately and quickly entered. 3. Review all documents that come in for accuracy (this makes the ...

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

3. Real Estate Sales Representative -- Entry-Level

🏛️ John L. Scott Real Estate

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An Entry-Level Real Estate Sales Representative is a real estate agent who meets with clients to help them with the purchase and sale of property. In this position, you will help clients find a home ...

4. Patient Care Coordinator Trainee-Dental

🏛️ Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians

📍 Siletz, OR

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CTSI JOB VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT Opening Date: July 23, 2021 Closing Date: August 6, 2021 Job Title: Patient Care Coordinator Trainee-Dental Salary/Wage: $16.13/hr. Tribal Level 15 Location: Siletz, OR ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - No Experience Needed - Average $813/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Recent Grads

📍 Newport, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Recent Grads Entry-Level - Avg $813/Week + Great Home Time No Experience? No Problem! Get Paid While You Get the Experience You Need! Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176/Wk ...