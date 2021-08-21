Ready for a change? These Spalding jobs are accepting applications

(SPALDING, NE) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Spalding.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Spalding:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,957 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ord, NE

💰 $1,957 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ord, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline ...

2. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Albion)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Albion, NE

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Start at $21.68/Hour + Great Benefits

🏛️ FedEx - Grand Island, NE City Driver

📍 Cedar Rapids, NE

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A City Drivers in Grand Island, NE! Home Daily - Starting at $21.68/Hour - Excellent Benefits! FedEx Freight is looking for people to fill City Driver positions. Position overview

4. Retail Team Member

🏛️ Orscheln Industries

📍 Ord, NE

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Orscheln Farm and Home is an essential business looking for amazing Team Members...Apply Today! Individuals must be committed to exemplary customer service. Responsible for a variety of duties: sales ...

5. Patient Financial Services Representative Bad Debt

🏛️ Banner Health

📍 Greeley, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary City/State: Greeley, Colorado Department Name: Acute Self Pay & Cust Svc-Corp Work Shift: Day Job Category: Revenue Cycle Primary Location Starting Range: $14.35/hr - $17.94/hr In accordance ...

6. Patient Financial Services Representative EDI

🏛️ Banner Health

📍 Greeley, NE

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Primary City/State: Greeley, Colorado Department Name: Amb Tech & Operational Supp Work Shift: Day Job Category: Revenue Cycle Primary Location Starting Range: $14.35/hr - $17.94/hr In accordance ...

7. Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,450/Week + $6,000 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Ryder - Grand Island, NE

📍 Spalding, NE

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Company Drivers Home Weekly - Earn $1,450 per Week + $6,000 Sign-On Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,530 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ord, NE

💰 $2,530 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nurse First is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ord, Nebraska. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department * Discipline: RN * ...