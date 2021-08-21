Cancel
Tower City, ND

Get hired! Job openings in and around Tower City

Tower City Daily
Tower City Daily
 8 days ago

(TOWER CITY, ND) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Tower City companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tower City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYt8PxH00

1. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,590 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $1,590 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Valley City, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Volt

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Have you been working seasonal construction and are ready for full-time, year-round employment? Do you know your way around hand and power tools? If you're an experienced carpenter or maintenance ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Electrical Engineer

🏛️ Anova

📍 Absaraka, ND

💰 $48,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Electrical Engineer Production - Indirect · West Fargo, North Dakota Positivity, Flexibility, Determination, plus a Passion for Problem-Solving - Qualities like these cannot be taught, but they can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Seasonal Workers needed!

🏛️ Trinidad Benham Corporation

📍 Colgate, ND

💰 $23 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trinidad Benham, the leading marketer, and packager of beans, rice, and foil, is looking for Seasonal General Labor to assist with the upcoming harvest workload. We are culture of teamwork ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Semi Skilled Assembler

🏛️ Kelly Services Inc

📍 Valley City, ND

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB PURPOSE: Perform general operation and production in accordance with pre-established labor and quality standards. ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS: * Perform assembly as required by manufacturing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Line Cook

🏛️ Applebee's

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Applebee's Line Cook $14-16/hr DESCRIPTION: * Flexible Schedules * Daily Access to 50% of Earned Wages * Meal Discounts * Health Insurance Available after 60 days for those working 30 hours per week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Costco - Customer Service Associates/Cashier $16-$35/hr

🏛️ Costco

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

No experience requited, hiring immediately, appy now.Costco is looking for retail cashiers/customer service/team members to join our growing company. Full and part time postions available. Flexible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Wireless Sales Manager

🏛️ Wireless Advocates

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Wireless Sales Expert (F/T - Costco Channel) Posted Date2 months ago(7/2/2021 1:23 PM) Requisition ID 2021-32038 Category Retail Stores Kiosk/Location : Location US-ND-West Fargo Job Locations US-ND ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. PT Office Associate - $15 Per Hour!

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: Join our team as an Office Associate at our Furniture Mart store in West Fargo, ND! This is an exciting opportunity if you enjoy multi-tasking with a variety of administrative duties and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Sales Professional/Design Associate

🏛️ Furniture Mart USA

📍 West Fargo, ND

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB SUMMARY: MAKE YOUR PASSION YOUR PAYCHECK! Start your career as a Sales Professional/Design Associate at Furniture Mart USA! Furniture Mart USA has grown from a single location in Sioux Falls, SD ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Tower City Daily

Tower City Daily

Tower City, ND
ABOUT

With Tower City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

