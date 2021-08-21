A job on your schedule? These Rhinelander positions offer flexible hours

(Rhinelander, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Rhinelander-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.



1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Shuttle Driver - Part-Time/On-Call

🏛️ Midwestern Wheels, Inc

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shuttle Driver - Part-Time/On-Call What you'll do: * Shuttle fleet vehicles to various locations safely * Ensure proper placement and conducts final inspection of all company vehicles to ensure ...

3. Construction/Sports Floor Technician/General Labor

🏛️ Baseman Bros Inc

📍 Eagle River, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Baseman Bros Inc is seeking motivated team players to sand, install, and finish gymnasium floors. Join as a part time crew member for the 2021 summer, or apply full time. Job includes installing ...

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Harley-Davidson, Inc.

📍 Tomahawk, WI

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 758 Title: Maintenance Technician Job Function: Manufacturing Location: TOMAHAWK Company: Harley-Davidson Motor Company Full or Part-Time:Full Time Shift: SHIFT 3 Pay Rate: $34.57/hr. At ...

5. Order Builder "Loader"

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a part-time postition for $15.00 per hour. Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a family-owned business, is a growth-oriented community of people who are driven to safely produce, sell, and ...