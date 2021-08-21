Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rhinelander, WI

A job on your schedule? These Rhinelander positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Rhinelander Digest
Rhinelander Digest
 8 days ago

(Rhinelander, WI) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Rhinelander-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt8NR300

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Shuttle Driver - Part-Time/On-Call

🏛️ Midwestern Wheels, Inc

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Shuttle Driver - Part-Time/On-Call What you'll do: * Shuttle fleet vehicles to various locations safely * Ensure proper placement and conducts final inspection of all company vehicles to ensure ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Construction/Sports Floor Technician/General Labor

🏛️ Baseman Bros Inc

📍 Eagle River, WI

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Baseman Bros Inc is seeking motivated team players to sand, install, and finish gymnasium floors. Join as a part time crew member for the 2021 summer, or apply full time. Job includes installing ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Harley-Davidson, Inc.

📍 Tomahawk, WI

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Auto req ID: 758 Title: Maintenance Technician Job Function: Manufacturing Location: TOMAHAWK Company: Harley-Davidson Motor Company Full or Part-Time:Full Time Shift: SHIFT 3 Pay Rate: $34.57/hr. At ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Order Builder "Loader"

🏛️ Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling

📍 Rhinelander, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

This is a part-time postition for $15.00 per hour. Great Lakes Coca-Cola Bottling, a family-owned business, is a growth-oriented community of people who are driven to safely produce, sell, and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander Digest

Rhinelander, WI
49
Followers
372
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Rhinelander Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rhinelander, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wi#Life Insurance#Baseman Bros Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy