Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Lafayette require no experience

(Lafayette, IN) Looking to get your foot in the door in Lafayette? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. SALES REPRESENTATIVE, DREAM CAREER, REMOTE, VOTED #1 BUSINESS IN 2020

🏛️ The Baldini Agency of Symmetry Financial Group

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIFE INSURANCE -EARN $100K-$300K ANNUALLY (Full Time) CAN WORK FROM HOME! * No experience necessary, we'll teach/mentor you and as long as you're a motivated hard-worker you'll be successful ...

2. Dedicated CDL Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year

🏛️ SYGMA - Indianapolis

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Indianapolis, IN Recent Graduates Welcome - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus - Avg. $75k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant ...

3. Amazon DSP - Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Thorntown, IN

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DIN1 Indianapolis, IN (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DIN1 - Indianapolis - 5850 West 80th ...

4. Entry Level Management

🏛️ The LN Group of Oxford

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, our company is looking to expand and we need candidates in your area. Candidates with experience in sales, customer service, appointment setting, or the insurance industry generally do well ...

5. 2nd & 3rd Shift Office Clerk Openings

🏛️ Manpower

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

2nd and 3rd Shift Office Clerk Openings If you enjoy helping people and you're skilled in data entry, customer service and office operations...we'd like to talk to you. What's in it for you ...

6. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

7. Company Truck Driver - Solo, Teams & Trainees

🏛️ Tyson Foods

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Back Your Success With An Industry Leader! Largest Pay Increase EVER For Tyson OTR Drivers! Call A Recruiter For Details Tyson Foods provides CDL-A OTR truck driver jobs that offer fantastic benefits ...

8. Class A Truck Driver Recent Grads Only starting 800 per wk Hiring in IN

🏛️ M5W Transport

📍 West Lafayette, IN

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description * Salary $800 per week GUARANTEED * * This Position is for RECENT GRADS ONLY with CDL Class A License * * GUARANTEED O.T.R. ROUTES - (2 week out on the road & 2/3 days home with your ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year

🏛️ Swift - Recent Grads

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Recent Grads/New Drivers Earn up to $60,000 in Your First Year and a $1,700 Transition Bonus! Now offering a $1,700 OTR transition bonus and a CPM increase. Entering the workforce in any ...

10. CDL Food Delivery Driver - Average $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA Network (General)

📍 Lafayette, IN

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers Average Around $70,000 per Year - Recent Graduates Welcome! Sign-On Bonuses in Select Locations - Apply for Details You have probably seen our trucks on the ...