Boles, AR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Boles

Boles Journal
Boles Journal
 8 days ago

(BOLES, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Boles.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Boles:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt8Ju900

1. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,577 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $3,577 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Mena, Arkansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ A.S. Life Insurance

📍 Greenwood, AR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Senior Controls Engineer

🏛️ Management Recruiters of Rogers

📍 Greenwood, AR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sr. Controls Engineer Greenwood, AR $90-100K Our client is a leading manufacturer in their industry. Their 300+ person plant is primarily operated using PLC technology. We're working directly with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Associate

🏛️ GPM Investments, LLC

📍 Mena, AR

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Sales Associate is responsible for providing exceptional, fast pace customer service to our customers! Responsibilities: * Greets customers in a friendly manner as they enter the store

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Packer/Palletizer - $12.60 hr. - 1st shift - 5:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.

🏛️ Rockline Industries & Iatric Manufacturing

📍 Booneville, AR

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Summary: The Packer/Palletizer is responsible for palletizing Finished Goods (FG) on to proper platforms, packing FG's into proper and correct containers in accordance with FG guidelines and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Food Service Worker Travel Plaza Heavener

🏛️ Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

📍 Heavener, OK

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description Job Purpose or Objective: Prepares, seasons and cooks deli items for sale and consumption in eating establishment. Pay Rate: $11.00 an hour | Part-Time | Days and hours will vary Primary ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Owner Operators & Lease Purchase Drivers

🏛️ Christenson Transportation

📍 Greenwood, AR

💰 $225,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Regional/OTR Owner Operator & Lease Purchase Drivers: JOIN THE MOST DRIVER-FOCUSED CARRIER IN THE COUNTRY! Why do the truckers truck at Christenson Transportation? Because we are 100% driver ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Oden, AR

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Boles, AR
ABOUT

With Boles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

