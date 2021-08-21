Cancel
Tornillo, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Tornillo

Tornillo Voice
Tornillo Voice
 8 days ago

(TORNILLO, TX) Companies in Tornillo are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Tornillo:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bYt8GFy00

1. Insurance Sales Agents & Agencies - We've Fixed Your Biggest Marketing Issues

🏛️ Symmetry

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Organization Description: No Cold Calling. Unique Sales and Ownership/Equity Opportunity. Are you someone who has the ambition and drive to make $100,000+/year but lacking the right opportunity? Are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Owner Operator Truck Driver - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year

🏛️ WD Logistics

📍 Socorro, TX

💰 $275,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking Owner Operator Truck Drivers! Flexible Home Time - Earn $220,000-$275,000/Year! WD Logistics, LLC is looking to partner with service-oriented owner-operators to haul bulk dairy and food ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $4,618 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $4,618 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in El Paso, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 09/13/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Mortgage Protection Sales - Work Remotely - Training Available jp101

🏛️ The Jason Pogue Agency

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Agent Needed We are looking for a highly motivated, goal oriented and ambitious salesperson. Our main goal is to help families protect their homes in the event of tragedy. Our company promotes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Representative

🏛️ Carlson Financial Group

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking immediate positions for a business-minded salesperson. No cold calling. Full time or Part-time. Commissions, bonuses, and leadership development are provided. Excellent training, resources ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Time To Re Build with Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Mail Carrier - Postal Service

🏛️ Postal Job Placement

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $72,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mail Carrier: Get placed quickly at the US Postal Service and join one of America's largest, most prestigious, and highest paid work forces. The average postal worker makes just over $72K a year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Physician / ObGyn / Texas / Locum tenens / $4,000/Day Laborist Needed in El Paso, TX Job

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $4,000/24 hour shift * Qualifications: MD/DO OB/GYN * BC/BE * TX License * Minimum 100 deliveries in the last 2 years * Facility : A General Medical and Surgical Hospital

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Real Estate Transaction Coordinator

🏛️ ClearView Realty

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're looking for a driven transaction coordinator to manage contracts throughout the entire home buying process. You'd be responsible for overseeing transactions from start to finish to ensure the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Client Service Representative

🏛️ TSR Consulting Services, Inc.

📍 El Paso, TX

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

6-8 Month Contract to Permanent Profile: * Customer/Client facing experience (prior call center experience is a plus but not required) * Navigation experience between computer systems * Problem ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

