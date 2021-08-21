Cancel
Drake Appears To Shade Kanye West Over "DONDA" Delay On "Betrayal"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a brief moment in the past month where we were left to believe that Drake and Kanye West had finally buried the hatchet after Karen Civil said that the two were back to being friends. However, that doesn't seem to be entirely accurate. Tension still brews between OVO and G.O.O.D Music. Shortly after the debut of DONDA, Consequence, 'Ye's close collaborator, pressed Swizz Beatz on Twitter for Drake's Certified Lover Boy release date in what appeared to be an attempt to recreate Kanye West vs. 50 Cent's iconic showdown in 2007.

