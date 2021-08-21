Cancel
Bloomington, IL

No experience necessary — Bloomington companies hiring now

(Bloomington, IL) These companies are hiring Bloomington residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xTXm_0bYt83rm00

1. Pest Technician Trainee

🏛️ Terminix

📍 Clinton, IL

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME

🏛️ The Senior Life Group 3

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate

🏛️ Mach 1 Stores

📍 Clinton, IL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Mach 1 Stores of Clinton, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required

🏛️ WS Partners of GA

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Customer Service Representative - $14-15/hr

🏛️ Addison Group

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a motivated, professional, and courteous Customer Service Representative to assist our team in fielding customer calls and communications, accurate data entry, and maintaining client-customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Seasonal Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Afni

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$11.50 per hour. Hours: 8:30am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday We're hiring Entry-level Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) for our call center operations in Bloomington, IL. Afni is a contact ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Store Manager Trainee

🏛️ Jewel-Osco

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $38,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jewel-Osco management training programs are focused on developing leaders, capable of succeeding in today's competitive environment. Candidates for this program are selected as a result of college ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers

🏛️ Transport America

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $75 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ SYGMA Illinois

📍 Bloomington, IL

💰 $95,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

