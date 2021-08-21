No experience necessary — Bloomington companies hiring now
(Bloomington, IL) These companies are hiring Bloomington residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Pest Technician Trainee
🏛️ Terminix
📍 Clinton, IL
💰 $75,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Creepy crawlies and contented customers. Intrigued? You might be just who we're looking for. Busting bugs has its benefits. Company-provided truck, gas, and phone. Benefits including a 401(k) with a ...
2. Entry Level Insurance Sales - WORK FROM HOME
🏛️ The Senior Life Group 3
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
It's no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for all of us. But if you are searching for a fresh start and an amazing opportunity to turn your life around, Senior Life has your answer. In 2021 ...
3. Entry-Level Customer Service Associate
🏛️ Mach 1 Stores
📍 Clinton, IL
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Mach 1 Stores of Clinton, Illinois is looking to hire an Entry-Level Customer Service Associate to greet customers and efficiently handle our store's operational duties. Are you a customer service ...
4. Entry Level Positions - Customer Service Experience Required
🏛️ WS Partners of GA
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Our company is looking to hire 4 new team members by the end of the week. We provide full training from the ground up, great pay and benefits, and we offer a service that you can feel good about
5. Customer Service Representative - $14-15/hr
🏛️ Addison Group
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Seeking a motivated, professional, and courteous Customer Service Representative to assist our team in fielding customer calls and communications, accurate data entry, and maintaining client-customer ...
6. Seasonal Customer Service Representative
🏛️ Afni
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $11 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
$11.50 per hour. Hours: 8:30am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday We're hiring Entry-level Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) for our call center operations in Bloomington, IL. Afni is a contact ...
7. Store Manager Trainee
🏛️ Jewel-Osco
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $38,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Jewel-Osco management training programs are focused on developing leaders, capable of succeeding in today's competitive environment. Candidates for this program are selected as a result of college ...
8. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
9. Now Hiring Professional CDL-A Company Truck Drivers
🏛️ Transport America
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $75 daily
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS & STUDENTS/RECENT GRADSBenefits * Top pay as high as $0.70 CPM split for experienced team drivers * Top pay as high as $0.55 CPM for experienced solo ...
10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $95,000/Year + $7,500-$12,500 Sign-On Bonus
🏛️ SYGMA Illinois
📍 Bloomington, IL
💰 $95,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Illinois Recent Graduates Welcome - Sign-On Bonuses - Avg. $95k/Year Every day, the country's most successful restaurant chains rely on ...
