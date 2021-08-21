Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Get hired! Job openings in and around Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 8 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) Companies in Wilmington are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Wilmington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bYt82z300

1. Life Insurance Sales / Remote

🏛️ FFL Black Diamond Agency

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking to fill positions, full-time and part-time, for highly motivated sales representatives. We are one of the top producing agencies and need field help. We are hiring nationwide and offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CL A OTR Lease Purchase-Rider & Pet Day One-No Credit Check No Money Down

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $4,300 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A Lease Purchase with no money down, no credit check and drivers actually own the truck at the end of the lease. This is running reefer trailer OTR-dry van available as well. Minimum of 6 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service/Sales Representative

🏛️ FFL Coastal

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you capable of performing at a high level? Are you tired of getting paid the same as the person you're outworking? Want to be rewarded for the work you do? If you answer yes to any of these ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $3,024 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $3,024 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Wilmington, North Carolina. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Work From Home / Sales Position

🏛️ The Jernigan Agency

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a stay at home parent, laid off restaurant worker, construction worker or just ready for a career change? If you are looking for meaningful work and need to be able to work from home, then ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Full Stack Developer

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Stack Developer Job Title: Full Stack Developer Salary: $30/hr - $50/hr Requirements: Python, SaaS, Test Driven Development What You Will Be Doing The Full Stack Developer will be responsible ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part Time

🏛️ US Cellular

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $31 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Retail Wireless Sales Consultant - Part Time - SAL022155 Join U.S. Cellular, where our top part-time sales associates earn $46k or more a year! Help People Do Life Better. You can sell technology or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I

🏛️ TRILLIUM HEALTH RESOURCES

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $42,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pay Plan Title: Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I Working Title: Eligibility Enrollment Specialist I Position Number: 54053 FLSA Status: Non Exempt Posting Salary Range: $32,000 - $42,000 POSTING ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - PICU - Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - $2888.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wilmington, NC

💰 $2,888 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wilmington, NC. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington Updates

Wilmington, NC
269
Followers
451
Post
30K+
Views
With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

