Weatherford, OK

Ready for a change? These Weatherford jobs are accepting applications

Weatherford Voice
 8 days ago

(WEATHERFORD, OK) Companies in Weatherford are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Weatherford:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bYt816K00

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Calumet, OK

💰 $6,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3042 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $3,042 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clinton, OK. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3042 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,170 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jackson is adding to our Med/Surg team and needs Registered Nurses experienced at caring for adult patients with general medical conditions or who have undergone surgical procedures to fill 13 week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Administrative Technician III - Medical Record

🏛️ Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $3,172 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Administrative Technician III Medical Records Recruitment #210819-E16C-87 Department Department of Veterans Affairs County Location Custer OK Date Opened 8/19/2021 08:00:00 AM Filing Deadline 9/2 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Sales Representative

🏛️ John Willeford-District Office

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic and driven individuals with a winning spirit to join our fast paced sales department. As a sales representative you will work with a dynamic team that shares your desire to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ John Willeford-District Office

📍 Weatherford, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our office is expanding and we are looking to hire the right individual to join our outstanding customer service team. We are currently seeking to fulfill a full-time position. Our Customer Service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2884 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, OK

💰 $2,884 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clinton, OK. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2884 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford Voice

Weatherford, OK
With Weatherford Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

