New Bloomfield, PA

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in New Bloomfield

New Bloomfield Times
New Bloomfield Times
 8 days ago

(New Bloomfield, PA) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these New Bloomfield-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWL9S_0bYt7zMG00

1. Non CDL Driver

🏛️ First Student

📍 Lewisberry, PA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Part-Time Non CDL Drivers in Lewisberry, PA At First Student, our Non CDL Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve. They are committed to safety, customer service and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Truck Driver Harrisburg - Home Daily

🏛️ Feeser's Food Distributors

📍 Carlisle, PA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDL Truck Driver - $3000 Sign-on Bonus, Home Daily, & Earn $70K/Year - Harrisburg, PA We are seeking full and part-time Truck Drivers-CDL A or B to join our team in Harrisburg, PA! You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Dedicated Driver

🏛️ A. Duie Pyle

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start - $26.75 per Hour A. Duie Pyle currently has an opening for a Part Time Local Dedicated Driver at our Harrisburg, PA location! (Click the red link below to apply using a Driver's application or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Warehouse Package Handler Part Time

🏛️ Chewy

📍 Mechanicsburg, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our Opportunity: Looking to make a difference? So are we! Join Chewy as a full-time warehouse specialist and launch your career with one of the largest pet e-commerce companies. We are holding open ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Part Time Warehouse

🏛️ Chewy

📍 Lewisberry, PA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CHEWY IS NOW HIRING FOR OUR NEWEST FULFILLMENT CENTER IN LEWISBERRY, PA! Open Interviews with On-the-Spot Offers! BRAND NEW Chewy Fulfillment Center in Lewisberry! Monday - Friday | 9:00am to 5:00pm ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Rest Area Attendant

🏛️ Keystone Blind

📍 Carlisle, PA

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

NOW OFFERING A $750.00 SIGN-ON BONUS!! Carlisle, PA (Cumberland County) I 81 NS between exits 37-44 Carlisle, PA 17241 Immediate need to fill multiple part-time job openings for a Rest Area ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Van Driving Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$32/Hr

🏛️ Softproinc

📍 Harrisburg, PA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $18 - $32/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Van Driving

Click Here to Apply Now

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield Times

New Bloomfield, PA
25
Followers
230
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With New Bloomfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

