Job alert: These jobs are open in Nageezi

(NAGEEZI, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Nageezi.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Nageezi:

1. Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $4,001 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Center Nurse Executive (CNE) - Interim - Long Term Care We are hiring qualified a Registered Nurse (RN) for anInterimCenter Nurse Executive (CNE)for an opportunity inBloomfield, NM.The position ...

2. Registered Nurse $70/hr Daily Pay - Bloomfield, NM

🏛️ Platinum Gold Resource Agency

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join our Family oriented Team and Culture! We are currently looking for an experienced RN fill contract opening in the Bloomfield, NM area. We have contract options available that give you the ...

3. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

4. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Bloomfield)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

5. Occupational Therapist - OTR - Skilled Nursing Facility

🏛️ CareerStaff Unlimited

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $44 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Occupational Therapist - OTR - Skilled Nursing Facility An Occupational Therapist is needed for a full-time skilled nursing position inBloomfield, NM!This is for a full-time contract, with a ...

6. Certified Nursing Assistant- $33/hr Daily Pay-Bloomfield, NM

🏛️ Platinum Gold Resource Agency

📍 Bloomfield, NM

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Currently hiring for an experienced CNA to fill a Contract opening in the Bloomfield, NM area. Interested candidates should have a current BLS certification through the American Heart Association