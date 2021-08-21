Cancel
Hillsboro, OH

Job alert: These Hillsboro jobs are accepting applications

 8 days ago

(HILLSBORO, OH) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Hillsboro.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hillsboro:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1970.11 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $1,970 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Wilmington, OH. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. OH - Staff Physical Therapist - $43.31 /HR **9 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Greenfield, OH

💰 $43 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Staff Physical Therapists are responsible for direct patient care, evaluating and treating a variety of individuals based upon setting. The successful candidate will exhibit strong: customer service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Time To Re Build with Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins ...

🏛️ Hansen & Adkins

📍 Hillsboro, OH

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How Hansen Amp; Adkins - Hansen & Adkins Cdla Drivers Avg. Driver Can Earn 85000yr Find Out How - Hansen & AdkinsHansen & Adkins proves year over ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Hillsboro, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. HVAC Service Technician

🏛️ Perfection Group

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Air Cooled Chiller Pro NEEDED! Responsibilities: * Install, troubleshoot and repair heating, air conditioning and refrigeration units, including chillers, boilers, roof top units, split systems and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Aircraft Mechanic Lead

🏛️ Liberty Staffing USA, LLC

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB LOCATION: WILMINGTON, OH As the Lead Mechanic, you will impact business growth by coordinating the activities of the assigned maintenance department. In directing the operations of the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Human Resources Generalist

🏛️ Trillium

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Trillium Staffing is now seeking a Human Resources Generalist for a Manufacturing company in Wilmington area needed immediately! This is a direct hire opening for an experienced HR Generalist with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Physician / Oncology / Ohio / Locum Tenens / Oncology Physician Job

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Wilmington, OH

💰 $211 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Oncology Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $199.00 - 211.00 This facility is seeking an Oncology Physician for locum tenens support as they look to fill a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Average $75,000/Year

🏛️ Sygma - Columbus

📍 Hillsboro, OH

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL A Drivers For Dedicated Delivery Routes in Columbus, OH Recent Graduates Welcome - Great Home Time - Under 24 Hours Out Average $75k/Year in First Year - Weekly Pay $2,500 - $10,000 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

