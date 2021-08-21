Cancel
Fairfield, IA

Ready for a change? These Fairfield jobs are accepting applications

Fairfield Bulletin
 8 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, IA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Fairfield companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCGK2_0bYt7t3u00

1. Owner Operator Driver

🏛️ Brubaker Trucking

📍 Sigourney, IA

💰 $7,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Brubaker Trucking is looking for O/O drivers to become a part of our team hauling Livestock (mostly hogs). Excellent pay and home every weekend. Paid weekly. We're a family owned and operated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse (RN) - Medical Surgical / Telemetry Unit - $3,374/wk

🏛️ Trusted Health

📍 Washington, IA

💰 $3,374 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Trusted HealthTrusted is where modern nurses go to build their careers. Nurses are the backbone of our healthcare system and yet their options for finding new roles are cumbersome and outdated

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lead .NET Developer (Remote)

🏛️ CyberCoders

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $140,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Lead .NET Developer (Remote) 100% Remote Full Time Direct Hire Job Title: Lead Software Engineer Salary: $120k - $140k Job Location: 100% Remote Requirements: 8+ years with C# / .NET (MVC, .NET Core ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Director of Human Resources (32251)

🏛️ Palmer Group

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are partnering with our Southeastern Iowa client in their search for a Director of Human Resources. This position offers a great opportunity to put best practices in place in the human resources ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CNC Machinist - 2nd & 3rd Shift - $19-$28/HR (Relocation Assistance!)

🏛️ GMT Corporation

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

THIS JOB IS LOCATED IN WAVERLY, IOWA. RELOCATON WILL BE REQUIRED. WE OFFER RELO ASSISTANCE! Job Type Full-time Shifts Mid-Day (Required) Evening (Required) Overnight (Required) Number of hires for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. RN Optimae Home Health - Fairfield, IA

🏛️ Fly.jobs

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $58,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This job is posted out of the Washington office. We cover cites in the following counties: Iowa, Johnson, Washington, Mahaska, and Keokuk. Optimae Home Health provides an exceptionally high level of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. General Warehouse

🏛️ Advance Services, Inc.

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description Warehouse Order Picker will be responsible for picking orders, reading order sheets, creating and putting labels on boxes, preparing boxes to be shipped out, taking inventory

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Ottumwa, IA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Owner Operator - Top Pay - Excellent Benefits + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Forward Air - Solo

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Forward Air is Seeking Owner Operators Earn In Excess of $250,000 Per Year + $4k Sign-On Bonus Weekly Home Time Program - 99.9% No Touch Interested in joining Forward Air? Apply Now! Here are the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/21/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Fairfield, IA

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Fairfield, IA
ABOUT

With Fairfield Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

