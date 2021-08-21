Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, WV

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Auburn

Posted by 
Auburn Dispatch
Auburn Dispatch
 8 days ago

(AUBURN, WV) Companies in Auburn are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Auburn:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkKHv_0bYt7rIS00

1. LPN - Earn Bonuses & Rewards - $27-42/hr

🏛️ IntelyCare

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $42 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to take control of your schedule? Join our team of healthcare heroes! Why IntelyCare? At IntelyCare, we're empowering healthcare heroes to transform the way they work. IntelyCare simplifies the ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL A Truck Drivers OTR 4K Sign

🏛️ Classic Carriers

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL A Truck Drivers 4K Sign Call (866) 893-5919 and apply online today! SMALL HOME TOWN FEEL WITH FAMILY ATMOSPHERE- RESPECT YOU DESERVE! *Involved with Wreaths Across America and Peach Tour* **$4 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Contact Center Specialist- Work from Home -Clarksburg, WV

🏛️ Anomaly Squared

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Anomaly Squared is growing again and if you're looking to join a fun, laid back environment that provides opportunities for personal and professional growth, please consider applying. A² is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. HVAC Mechanic - Clarksburg, WV

🏛️ Northern Management Services, Inc.

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HVAC Mechanic - Clarksburg, WV Federal O&M Contractor seeking full-time HVAC Mechanic for long term employment opportunity within the Clarksburg, WV Federal Building and US Courthouse. Must have 3+ ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Shannon Recruiting Partners

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Clarksburg, WV. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Production Associate $1000 Bonus

🏛️ Cornerstone Building Brands

📍 Pennsboro, WV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Production Operator Pennsboro, WV 26415, USA Req #7722 Thursday, July 8, 2021 $1,000 BONUS PAY AFTER 90 DAYS OF EMPLOYMENT Simonton Windows, part of Cornerstone Building Brands, has openings for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Bakery Assistant

🏛️ Mountaineer Employment Solutions

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description of Role: Mountaineer Employment Solutions has partnered with a bakery in the Clarksburg, WV area. They are currently seeking assistants to assist with the preparation of "The Official ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Physical Therapist - $2100 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Harrisville, WV

💰 $2,100 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Harrisville, WV. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2100 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Clarksburg, WV

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Auburn Dispatch

Auburn Dispatch

Auburn, WV
16
Followers
203
Post
172
Views
ABOUT

With Auburn Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WV
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Pennsboro, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Cdl#Home Clarksburg#Spanish#Az Co#Usa Req#Bakery#Med Travelers#Al#Sc#Sd#Ut
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy