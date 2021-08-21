Hiring Now: These roles are open in Bremen

(BREMEN, GA) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Bremen companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Bremen:

1. Service Manager

🏛️ Panther Brands

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Panther HVAC is ready to hire a full-time Service Manager to work in and around Lithia Springs, GA , leading a crew in performing quality service on HVAC systems. This position earns $300,000 ...

2. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $5304 weekly in GA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Austell, GA

💰 $5,304 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $110,000 Annually - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Yulduz Trucking Group - Team Drivers

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Company Drivers! 1099 CDL-A Team Positions - Earn $110,000+ Yearly - Excellent Benefits! Pay Plans for Teams Drivers: * Earn $110,000+ annually * $0.68-$0.75 per loaded & empty miles

4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $2879.68 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $2,879 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Carrollton, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2879.68 ...

5. Outside Sales Representative B2B/ established accounts

🏛️ State Association Marketing

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a second Career not just another dead end job? Do you have a proven track record in sales and enjoy helping others? Do you want to earn what you are worth based on your effort and ...

6. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Strength Life Insurance

📍 Bremen, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

7. Driver with Cargo / Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck

🏛️ Courier Express

📍 Carrollton, GA

💰 $1,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver with Cargo / Sprinter Van / Minivan / SM Box Truck / SUV / Car owners needed! We have daily routes that service Woodstock, Canton, Kennesaw GA and the surrounding areas. Settlement is ...

8. Desktop Technician

🏛️ Kelly

📍 Lithia Springs, GA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PC Technician Contract through Kelly Services Location: Minneapolis airport in Richfield MN Hours: Monday through Friday (4AM to 11AM) and Saturday and Sunday (5AM to 11AM) ** Please note this is ...

9. Probation Assistant - PT

🏛️ Coweta County

📍 Newnan, GA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

** Job Posting closes: Sunday, August 22, 2021 @ 5:00 PM Dept/Div: Adult Probation/N/A --- FLSA Status: Non-Exempt General Definition of Work Performs intermediate skilled administrative support work ...

10. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Villa Rica, GA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $15.50 an hour R15583 Lawn Specialist 8145 Troon Circle, Austell, Georgia 30168 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist role ...