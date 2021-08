If you're ideologically committed to a course of action, like imposing restrictive policies, it's frustrating when the people you want to hurt refuse to cooperate. It's even more aggravating when some of the folks on your side lose faith and start doing the things you don't like. If you're clever and unwilling to compromise, you might then find a backdoor way to impose your will and, incidentally, prod your allies into line. By all appearance, that's what we're seeing with the Biden administration's ban on imports of ammunition from Russia, an important source for America's tight ammo market.