San Augustine, TX

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around San Augustine

San Augustine News Flash
 8 days ago

(SAN AUGUSTINE, TX) Companies in San Augustine are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Augustine:


1. Virtual Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ The Griffin Agency

📍 San Augustine, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Important: Please Schedule your phone interview with our Agency, using our Agency link - We at the Griffin Agency are looking for hard working, enthusiastic, career-minded, self-motivated individuals ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $85,000/Year + Benefits

🏛️ Performance Foodservice - Shreveport, LA

📍 Tenaha, TX

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Performance Foodservice is Hiring CDL Class A Delivery Drivers Home Daily - Earn Up to $85,000 Yearly - Excellent Benefits! A Delivery Driver is responsible for driving a tractor trailer or straight ...

3. Automotive Technician - Wright Chrysler Dodge Jeep

🏛️ Wright Chrysler Dodge Jeep

📍 Center, TX

💰 $33 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WRIGHT CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP NOW HIRING EXPERIENCED AUTOMOTIVE TECHNICIANS Wright Chrysler Dodge Jeep is currently looking to hire experienced Automotive Technicians. We will be hiring ALL LEVELS OF ...

4. Assistant Manager

🏛️ Fuzzy's Taco Shop

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a GREAT job working in a FUN, Fast Paced, Casual Environment with AMAZING people? Come join us at Fuzzy's Taco Shop! We have great Baja style tacos, nachos, burritos, fajita, and ...

5. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

6. Aspiring Agent

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 07

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance is looking for talented individuals to join our top ranked team. We are looking for individuals who want to take control of their life and financial future and become an Agency ...

7. Security Officer Unarmed

🏛️ Viper Security & Investigation, LLC

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $10 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***MUST HAVE SCHEDULE FLEXIBILITY - MUST BE ABLE TO WORK NIGHTS AND WEEKENDS*** Come join one of the fastest growing companies in Texas! Our officers find that we support them from the branch or local ...

8. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Jeannine Cullum DDS PLLC

📍 San Augustine, TX

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Registered Dental Hygienis t Fun Office, Great pay and Relaxed Atmosphere :-) Call us Today: (936)275-3101 Fax Resume: (936)275-1551 Part time Job Type: Part-time Pay: $30.00 - $40.00 per hour

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $3106.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $3,106 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Nacogdoches, TX. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3106 ...

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Nacogdoches, TX

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

With San Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

