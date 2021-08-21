Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Carrington

(CARRINGTON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Carrington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carrington:

1. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

2. ND-Med Surg/ER RN - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

25 bed critical access hospital will work emergency room and med surg depending patient load and scheduling - work 12 hour shifts Shift: Varied shifts days/nights Specialty Type: Nursing Sub ...

3. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

4. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1620/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Carrington)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

6. Steel & Concrete Workers

🏛️ Becker Construction

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANTED: Steel & Concrete Workers, $24.00 per/hr. No Experience Necesary, Call Becker Construction, Carrington, ND 58421. 701-984-2597 if no answer leave message.

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,620 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Carrington, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

9. Certified Nurse Assistant

🏛️ Golden Acres Manor

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Nurse Assistant to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high-quality patient care. This job comes with a $5,000 sign-on bonus ...

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,908 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...