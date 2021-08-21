Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carrington, ND

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Carrington

Posted by 
Carrington Digest
Carrington Digest
 8 days ago

(CARRINGTON, ND) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Carrington.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Carrington:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkdMN_0bYt7lFK00

1. ASE Certified Auto Technician - Earn Up To $78K Yearly

🏛️ Lithia Motors

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING AUTO TECHNICIANS Relocation Package Available BENEFITS: $58,000 - $78,000 a year Relocation packages Medical, dental, and vision plans Paid holidays and PTO Short and long-term disability Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. ND-Med Surg/ER RN - $47.77 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $47 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

25 bed critical access hospital will work emergency room and med surg depending patient load and scheduling - work 12 hour shifts Shift: Varied shifts days/nights Specialty Type: Nursing Sub ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. OTR Truck Driving Job - $.61 CPM

🏛️ K & B Transportation

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

K&B Transportation is trying something new for all the Road Warriors out there. To be eligible for this program you must be willing to go out for 2 months at a time. In return, on top of excellent ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($1620/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Life Insurance Agents - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D (Carrington)

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Steel & Concrete Workers

🏛️ Becker Construction

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

WANTED: Steel & Concrete Workers, $24.00 per/hr. No Experience Necesary, Call Becker Construction, Carrington, ND 58421. 701-984-2597 if no answer leave message.

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available

🏛️ Central Oregon Truck Company

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $77,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

HIRING COMPANY FLATBED DRIVERS REGIONAL AND OTR POSITIONS AVAILABLE EARN MORE IN YOUR FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH US, OR WE'LL GIVE YOU $3,500! COTC was built by flatbed drivers and still managed by flatbed ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $1,620 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,620 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Carrington, North Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Certified Nurse Assistant

🏛️ Golden Acres Manor

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Certified Nurse Assistant to join our team! You will work alongside fellow caregivers to provide high-quality patient care. This job comes with a $5,000 sign-on bonus ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $1908 per week in ND

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Carrington, ND

💰 $1,908 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Carrington Digest

Carrington Digest

Carrington, ND
3
Followers
206
Post
688
Views
ABOUT

With Carrington Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Carrington, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Paid Holidays#Ase#K Yearly#Lithia Motors Carrington#Pto Short#Nd Med Surg#K B Transportation#Cdl#Otr#Vivian Health Carrington#Medical Surgical Travel#Nomad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy